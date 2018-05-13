Home NATIONAL Sanders: Aide’s McCain Comment Shouldn’t Have Been Leaked
Sanders: Aide’s McCain Comment Shouldn’t Have Been Leaked
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Sanders: Aide’s McCain Comment Shouldn’t Have Been Leaked

0
0
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now viewing

Sanders: Aide’s McCain Comment Shouldn’t Have Been Leaked

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

HAPPY MOTHERS DAY
now playing

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother's Day

STUDENT VISA
now playing

Crackdown On Student Visas

NURSING HOMES
now playing

Nursing Homes, Senior Centers Find Bullying Has No Age Limit

MOUNT RAINER
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Raises Concerns Of Eruptions Along West Coast

INDONESIA BOMBING
now playing

Indonesia Says Church Bombers From 1 Family

NORTH KOREA KIM JUN
now playing

N. Korea To Hold 'ceremony' For Dismantling Nuke Test Site

NEW FISSURE HAWAII VOLCANO
now playing

New Fissure Spatters Lava From Hawaii Volcano

PARIS KNIFE ATTACK ISIS
now playing

Luxembourg Man Among Wounded In Paris Attack

school bullying
now playing

Schools Chief To Get $750K In Wake Of Bullying Claims

(AP) – White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told staffers Friday that an aide’s recent comment about Sen. John McCain was inappropriate but shouldn’t have been leaked to the media.

Sanders told communications’ staffers in a private meeting that it was inappropriate for aide Kelly Sadler to dismiss McCain’s opinion during a recent closed-door meeting because, Sadler said, “he’s dying anyway.”

Sanders said the leak was selfish and distracted from the president’s agenda and his welcoming home of three Americans detained in North Korea and an upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un.  That’s according to a person familiar with the meeting who spoke on condition of anonymity to describe that private meeting.

Sanders declined to condemn Sadler’s comments Friday, saying she wouldn’t “validate a leak” from an internal staff meeting.”

Related posts:

  1. N. Korea To Hold ‘ceremony’ For Dismantling Nuke Test Site
  2. Trump Announces Details Of North Korea Summit
  3. US To Help North Korea Economy If It Gives Up Nukes
  4. Giuliani Cautions No Trump-Russia Interview Decision Soon
Related Posts
U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach

Trump: Congress Should Get Spending Bills Done Before Break

jsalinas 0
HAPPY MOTHERS DAY

Over $23 Billion Expected To Be Spent On Mother’s Day

jsalinas 0
STUDENT VISA

Crackdown On Student Visas

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video