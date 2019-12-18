Sanders, Bloomberg Test Different Paths To A California Win

Bernie Sanders and Michael Bloomberg are making the broadest efforts so far to win California, the biggest prize in the Democratic presidential primary. Sanders has hired 80 staff members to knock on doors and organize volunteers to promote his message of political revolution. Bloomberg is spending millions of dollars to flood TV screens with ads. But the former New York major will not be one of the seven candidates who will gather Thursday in Los Angeles for the sixth and final debate of 2019. He is unable to qualify for the contests because he is not accepting campaign donations.