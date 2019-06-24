Sanders: College Student Debt Should Be Cancelled

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during the South Carolina Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in , S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is calling for a “revolutionary” plan to cancel college student debt.

Outside the Capitol Monday, the Vermont senator said an entire generation of young Americans should not be sentenced to a lifetime of debt. The plan would strike one-point-six-trillion in debt for around 45 million Americans. It would be paid for with a tax on Wall Street financial transactions.

Sanders argued that the American people bailed out Wall Street during the 2008 financial meltdown. He called education a human right in America.