Sanders: College Student Debt Should Be Cancelled

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is calling for a “revolutionary” plan to cancel college student debt.
Outside the Capitol Monday, the Vermont senator said an entire generation of young Americans should not be sentenced to a lifetime of debt. The plan would strike one-point-six-trillion in debt for around 45 million Americans. It would be paid for with a tax on Wall Street financial transactions.
Sanders argued that the American people bailed out Wall Street during the 2008 financial meltdown. He called education a human right in America.
