NATIONAL

Sanders: College Student Debt Should Be Cancelled

By 148 views
0
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses the crowd during the South Carolina Democratic Convention on Saturday, June 22, 2019, in , S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is calling for a “revolutionary” plan to cancel college student debt.

Outside the Capitol Monday, the Vermont senator said an entire generation of young Americans should not be sentenced to a lifetime of debt. The plan would strike one-point-six-trillion in debt for around 45 million Americans. It would be paid for with a tax on Wall Street financial transactions.

Sanders argued that the American people bailed out Wall Street during the 2008 financial meltdown. He called education a human right in America.

Trump Tweet Gives Dems Two Weeks To Address Immigration Issues

Previous article

Police ID Suspect In Officer’s Murder

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL