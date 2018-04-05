Home NATIONAL Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview
Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview
NATIONAL
0

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

0
0
WireAP_f16f0738d09d4b11a5f45e975dbe49be_12x5_992
now viewing

Sanders Faces New Credibility Questions After Rudy Interview

Hank Williams Jr L2W – Slider1
now playing

Hank Williams Jr.

5aebfec086ab7.image
now playing

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

1525417118649
now playing

Polanski's Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

WireAP_85500226b1ba49248cd58950387659db_12x5_992
now playing

Nobel Literature Prize Will Not Be Awarded This Year

920×920 (6)
now playing

Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

Hawaii_Volcano_97076-780×520
now playing

Hawaii Volcano Forces 1,500 From Homes As Lava Bubbles Up

Rudy Giuliani
now playing

Trump's New 'Stormy' Story Stuns Many In West Wing

Japanese Macaque
now playing

Hidalgo County Child Recovering After Being Bit By Pet Monkey

IMMIGRATION JUDGES
now playing

More US Prosecutors, Judges Added For Immigration Cases

STARVING MOTHERS IN YEMEN GIVE FOOD TO CHILDREN
now playing

Starving Yemen Mothers Skip Meals To Save Their Children

(AP) – White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is facing questions about whether she purposely misled the American people following Rudy Giuliani’s stunning revelation about hush money paid by President Donald Trump’s lawyer to a porn star who alleges a tryst with Trump.
Sanders said Thursday that she provided “the best information that I had” in response to questions about why the White House failed to disclose that Trump had reimbursed his longtime lawyer, Michael Cohen, for the $130,000 paid to Stormy Daniels.
Sanders says she didn’t know about the reimbursement until Giuliani’s interview Wednesday. She often refers questions to Trump’s legal team.
For his part, Giuliani says he’s intentionally keeping White House staffers out of the loop as he represents Trump in the special counsel’s investigation into Russian election meddling.

No related posts.

Related Posts
5aebfec086ab7.image

Arizona Schools Reopen After Education Funding Deal Reached

Zack Cantu 0
1525417118649

Polanski’s Film Academy Expulsion, 40-years In The Making

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (6)

Trump To Address NRA Amid National Gun Control Movement

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video