Home NATIONAL Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas
Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas
NATIONAL
0

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

0
0
images
now viewing

Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

1FCAD20A-FD38-426D-9EEA-9992C3C706F2_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Turkey, US Officials Meet To Discuss Iran Sanctions

china-tariffs1
now playing

Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

920×920
now playing

Britain's May In Northern Ireland To Push Her Brexit Vision

download (7)
now playing

N. Korea Puts Reunion Of War Separated Families In Doubt

Stethoscope
now playing

Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

download (6)
now playing

Iowa Tornadoes Hit Unexpectedly, Causing Damage And Injuries

800 (4)
now playing

US, Allies Set To Evacuate Syrian Aid Workers From Southwest

800 (3)
now playing

Sheriff Says At Least 11 Dead In Boat Accident

1532074651108
now playing

Moscow Open To Putin Visit To Washington

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Ex-School Band Teacher Gets 5 Years For Child Porn

(AP) – Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are campaigning in solidly Republican Kansas as they take their liberal message to an unlikely testing ground before next month’s congressional primaries.
The Vermont senator and the New York congressional candidate see an opportunity on Friday to influence Democrats in Kansas and are especially focused on a primary unfolding in the suburbs of Kansas City.
In an election year defined by energized Democratic voters seeking to send President Donald Trump a message, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are betting they can stoke the liberal march in places where the left rarely competes.
But Republicans are skeptical. Trump won Kansas by 20 percentage points in 2016, and Democrats have been shut out of statewide and congressional races since 2010.

Related posts:

  1. Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care
  2. Ex-FBI Chief Comey Urges Voters To Support Democrats In Fall
  3. Trump: New Air Force One To Get Red, White And Blue Makeover
Related Posts
china-tariffs1

Trump Ready To Hit All Chinese Imports With Tariffs

Roxanne Garcia 0
Stethoscope

Democrats Wrestle With Election-Year Message On Health Care

Zack Cantu 0
download (6)

Iowa Tornadoes Hit Unexpectedly, Causing Damage And Injuries

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video