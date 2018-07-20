Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez To Rally Democrats In Deep-Red Kansas

(AP) – Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are campaigning in solidly Republican Kansas as they take their liberal message to an unlikely testing ground before next month’s congressional primaries.

The Vermont senator and the New York congressional candidate see an opportunity on Friday to influence Democrats in Kansas and are especially focused on a primary unfolding in the suburbs of Kansas City.

In an election year defined by energized Democratic voters seeking to send President Donald Trump a message, Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez are betting they can stoke the liberal march in places where the left rarely competes.

But Republicans are skeptical. Trump won Kansas by 20 percentage points in 2016, and Democrats have been shut out of statewide and congressional races since 2010.