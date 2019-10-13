Sanders Outlines Differences Between Himself, Elizabeth Warren

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders is sharing some thoughts about Democratic rival Elizabeth Warren.

On ABC’s This Week, Sanders commended Warren, calling her a “good senator,” but pointed out there are a number of differences between the two. Sanders said the Massachusetts senator has previously mentioned her capitalist views, which is something the two of them do not share. He noted the greed and the corruption in Washington, DC and said he currently believes the country needs a “political revolution.”

Sanders said he feels he’s the only candidate who’s prepared to address those at the top and tell them enough is enough.