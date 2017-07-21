Home NATIONAL Sanders Picked As New White House Press Secretary
(Washington, DC) — Former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is moving up a notch. New White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said today she’ll take over when Sean Spicer exits at the end of August.

Spicer announced his resignation today after six months on the job. Scaramucci is a veteran Wall Street financier. He brushed off reports of problems with White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

Scaramucci described Priebus as a brother and said brothers sometimes have conflicts. In a statement, President Trump said Spicer did a terrific job and expressed gratitude for his service.

