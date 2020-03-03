Sanders Predicts He Will Win Dem Nomination & Presidency

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders predicts he will win the Democratic nomination and the presidency.

Talking to supporters in his home state on Super Tuesday, Sanders said he is being fueled by an unprecedented grassroots movement. He argued that his campaign is taking on the corporate and political establishment. Sanders said he is best positioned to defeat President Trump in November. He noted that one of his rivals voted to support the war in Iraq and “disastrous trade agreements,” a veiled reference to chief rival and former VP Joe Biden.