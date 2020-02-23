NATIONAL

Sanders Predicts Texas Victory On Super Tuesday

File photo: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

(AP) – Bernie Sanders is predicting victory in Texas not only in the Democratic primary but in November’s general election.

The Vermont senator adopted the tone of a candidate who has already secured the nomination before thousands of cheering supporters who filled a basketball arena on the campus of the University of Houston on Sunday. Referring to supporters of President Donald Trump, Sanders said, “Don’t tell anybody because these folks get very agitated and nervous” before continuing, “We are going to win here.”

The senator said if working class, black and Hispanics Texans “come out to vote,” he’ll prevail on Super Tuesday on March 3 and in November.

