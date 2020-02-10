Sanders: Raise Minimum Wage

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders says he plans to raise the minimum wage to 15-dollars an hour if elected president.

Campaigning in New Hampshire, Sanders called it a “living wage.” He again pushed for public colleges and universities to be “tuition free.” Ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary, Sanders argued that all student debt should be eliminated. He said that could be paid for with a modest tax on Wall Street speculation.

Sanders ripped Republicans for giving big tax cuts to the nation’s richest corporations and individuals.