Sanders Says He Raised Impressive $46.5M In February Alone

(AP) — Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign says it raised more than $46.5 million in February. The impressive show of financial strength was announced a day after the Vermont senator finished a distant second behind Joe Biden in South Carolina’s primary. Sanders’ team also said it was making television ad buys in nine states voting on March 10 or 17. It said it is “currently on the air in 12 out of the 14 states” voting on Super Tuesday in two days. Sanders’ 2020 presidential bid has now surpassed the total number of individual contributions received by his unsuccessful challenge of Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic primary.