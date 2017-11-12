Home NATIONAL Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations
Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations
NATIONAL
0

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

0
0
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now viewing

Sanders Says Trump Already Addressed Allegations

Donald Trump
now playing

Trump: US Must Fix 'lax immigration system'

MOON
now playing

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

American climate scientist Camille Parmesan
now playing

18 Climate Scientists Win French Grants

NEW YORK PIPE BOMB SCENE
now playing

Suspect Had Livery Car License

Dan Johnson Kentucky lawmaker accused of sexual assault
now playing

Lawmaker Accused Of Sexual Assault

border patrol agents assisting immigrants in snow dec 7 and dec 8 2017
now playing

Cold Claims Immigrant Lives, Border Patrol Helps Save Others

Army 1st Sgt. Gregory McQueen
now playing

Military Fails To Disclose Criminal Convictions To FBI

EARTHQUAKE
now playing

Strong 6-Magnitude Quake Rocks Western Iran

PUERTO RICO HURRICANE DAMAGE
now playing

UN Visits Puerto Rico To Assess Help For Hurricane Victims

NORTH KOREA
now playing

Tensions Over North Korea Worsen Rights Violations

(AP) – The White House is pushing back on sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump, saying he has already denied them.  Three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories Monday on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today.” They’re calling for a congressional investigation.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Trump “has addressed these accusations directly and denied all of these allegations.” She says the people decided in November to elect him regardless.

Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks are among the women who have alleged harassment by Trump.  The White House has called the claims false and “totally disputed in most cases.”  The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations has said the women should be heard.

Related posts:

  1. After Allegations, Moore Avoids Spotlight, Questions
  2. Batali Steps Down After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  3. Start The Clock For Trump, GOP In Last Push On Taxes, Budget
  4. 3 Trump Accusers Speak Out, Call For Congressional Probe
Related Posts
Donald Trump

Trump: US Must Fix ‘lax immigration system’

jsalinas 0
MOON

Trump Wants To Send Man Back To Moon, On To Mars

jsalinas 0
NEW YORK PIPE BOMB SCENE

Suspect Had Livery Car License

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video