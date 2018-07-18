Home NATIONAL Sanders Says Trump Thinks Russia Would Target US
(AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump believes Russia would target U.S. elections again, saying the “threat still exists.” That comes hours after Trump appeared to deny Russia was still targeting the United States, a statement at odds with warnings from his top intelligence chief.

Trump was asked at the end of a Cabinet meeting Wednesday if Russia was still targeting the U.S. He answered “no” without elaborating.  But White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders says Trump was saying “no” to answering more questions, although he did go on to answer an additional question.

Sanders says Trump believes Russia would target U.S. elections again and he’s taking steps to ensure that it won’t happen again.  Trump told reporters at the end of the meeting that no American president has been as “tough” on Russia as he has been.

