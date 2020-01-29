NATIONAL

Sanders’ Social Security ‘Adjustments’ Undercut Biden Attack

By 59 views
0
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Sioux City, Iowa. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed an openness to making “adjustments” to the tax and benefit structure of Social Security as a congressman in the 1990s. He also praised an overhaul of the program signed into law by Ronald Reagan that reduced benefits and increased taxes on working families. Sanders’ campaign and allies have highlighted similar remarks by Joe Biden to make the explosive charge that Biden was an outspoken proponent of slashing the program. Sanders’ remarks from decades ago are resurfacing with the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses a week away.

The End Is Nigh: European Parliament To Approve Brexit

Previous article

GOP Wins Closely Watched Texas Special Election

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL