Sanders’ Social Security ‘Adjustments’ Undercut Biden Attack

(AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders expressed an openness to making “adjustments” to the tax and benefit structure of Social Security as a congressman in the 1990s. He also praised an overhaul of the program signed into law by Ronald Reagan that reduced benefits and increased taxes on working families. Sanders’ campaign and allies have highlighted similar remarks by Joe Biden to make the explosive charge that Biden was an outspoken proponent of slashing the program. Sanders’ remarks from decades ago are resurfacing with the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses a week away.