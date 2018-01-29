Sanders: Trump Not Involved In McCabe Departure

(AP) – The White House says it has nothing to do with FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe’s departure from the law enforcement agency. Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the White House was not involved in McCabe’s decision to leave weeks before his planned retirement.She says, ” The president wasn’t part of this decision-making process.” But Sanders says President Donald Trump stands by his criticism of McCabe, who played a central role in the Hillary Clinton email probe and the ongoing investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

McCabe’s wife had received campaign donations from then-Democratic Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a 2015 state Senate bid, drawing multiple Twitter attacks from the Republican president. Sanders says the White House has “some concerns” over McCabe’s work at the bureau.