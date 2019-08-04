Sanders Urges Steps To Address Gun Violence

(AP) – Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders has opened a town hall meeting in North Las Vegas with a moment of silence for the victims of the mass shootings in Texas and Ohio. He then joined several of his fellow Democratic presidential contenders in calling for universal background checks for firearm purchases and more restrictions on assault weapons.

Sanders said, “Assault weapons are designed for one reason. They are military weapons. And I don’t have to explain that to the people in Las Vegas who experienced the worst gun tragedy in the history of this country.”

Sanders urged Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to call senators back to Washington. He said the Senate should “have a special session to address gun violence in America and let us finally have the courage to take on the NRA.” He also called out the president, saying “I say to President Trump, please stop the racist anti-immigrant rhetoric. Stop the hatred in this country which is creating the kind of violence that we see.”