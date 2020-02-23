Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses, Takes National Democratic Lead

(AP) — Bernie Sanders has scored a resounding victory in Nevada’s presidential caucuses. His win on Saturday cements his status as the Democrats’ national front-runner, though it’s also escalating tensions over whether he’s too liberal to defeat President Donald Trump. The 78-year-old Vermont senator successfully rallied his loyal base and tapped into support from Nevada’s large Latino community as the Democratic contest moved for the first time into a state with a significant minority population. The party’s more-establishment-minded members have been unable so far to unite behind Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden or Amy Klobuchar, helping Sanders pull away.