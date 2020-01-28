Sandy Hook Denier Charged With Having Victim’s Dad’s ID Info

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo made available by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Wolfgang Halbig is under arrest. Halbig who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School was arrested and charged Monday for possessing the identification of one of the parents, authorities said. (Lake County Sheriff's Office via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say a Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says Wolfgang Halbig is charged with unlawfully possessing another person’s identification. Halbig often appeared on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was sued by Sandy Hook families for defamation. The mass shooting in Connecticut killed 20 first graders and six adults.

The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed people the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner. Pozner’s 6-year-old son, Noah, died in the 2012 attack.