Sanofi Walks Back After Saying US Would Get Vaccine First

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019 the logo of French drug maker Sanofi is pictured at the company's headquarters, in Paris. French pharmaceutical group Sanofi ensured that it will make its COVID-19 vaccine, when ready, available in all countries, hours after the company's CEO said the United States will get first access. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

(AP) — French pharmaceutical group Sanofi says it will make its COVID-19 vaccine, when ready, available in all countries. The statement Thursday came hours after the company’s CEO said the United States will get first access. Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson’s comments prompted angry reaction from the French government, saying the move would be “unacceptable.” Sanofi said that “we have always been committed in these unprecedented circumstances to make our vaccine accessible to everyone.” Sanofi added that its cooperation with U.S. agency BARDA allows the company “to initiate production as early as possible while we continue to develop and register the vaccine.”