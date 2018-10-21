Santa Fe Strong Fund to distribute donations to victims

(AP) — A distribution plan for nearly $1.3 million in donations has been announced for victims’ families and survivors of a Texas school shooting that left 10 people dead and 13 wounded.

Under the plan, announced Thursday by the Santa Fe Strong Fund, families of the eight students and two adults killed in the May 18 attack at Santa Fe High School will each receive $71,000. Those injured by gunfire will receive a lesser amount, based on the severity of their injuries, while 23 people who were in the school’s art rooms where the shooting occurred will each receive $5,000.

The fund says it approved a total of 47 applications from family members and survivors.

A high school student, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been indicted on capital murder charges for the attack.

