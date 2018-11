Apparent safety issues has forced the U.S. Postal Service to close the post office in the small Cameron County town of Santa Maria.

A USPS news release says the Santa Maria post office on Military Highway will be closed while officials conduct a safety inspection of the building. The release did not say when the building would reopen.

In the meantime, the USPS says customers of the Santa Maria post office should use the post office in Progreso about 8 miles to the west.