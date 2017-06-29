Home TEXAS 2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout
2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout
TEXAS
2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout

san antonio police shooting 2 cops critical condition 1 in custody
2 San Antonio Police Officers Critically Wounded In Shootout

(AP) – Two San Antonio police officers were critically wounded in a shootout with a suspect on a street just north of the city’s downtown section.

One of two suspects also was wounded in the 3:30 p.m. Thursday shootout. The other suspect was taken into custody.

Police Chief William McManus said the two officers were patrolling the neighborhood when they spotted two people with whom they wanted to speak. McManus says the officers were immediately fired upon when they stepped from their car. The officers returned fire, wounding one suspect.

McManus said the officers were taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center in “very critical   condition.” One was wounded in the face and the other in the upper torso.   Police spokeswoman Romana Lopez later said the wounded suspect was in grave condition.

