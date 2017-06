(San Antonio, TX) — San Antonio police are looking for a man who shot a woman to death and took off with a baby.

Police Chief William McManus says the shooting happened today in an apartment on the Northwest Side. They’re looking for Adrian Hardeman, who was previously in a relationship with the victim and was reportedly trying to get back in her life.

It isn’t known if Hardeman is the baby’s father. He’s believed to be in a purple pickup.