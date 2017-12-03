Home NATIONAL Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is A Rising Star In Trump’s Orbit
(AP) – Sarah Huckabee Sanders was schooled in hardscrabble politics – and down-home rhetoric – from a young age by her father, folksy former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee.

The 34-year-old deputy press secretary has recently taken on a notably more prominent role in selling President Donald Trump’s agenda, including on television and at White House press briefings.

Her way around a zinger – and her unshakable loyalty to an often unpredictable boss –  are big reasons why Sanders is considered a rising star in Trump’s orbit

Her ascent comes against the backdrop of criticism of press secretary Sean Spicer’s performance, which hasn’t gone unnoticed by the president. But Sanders says her larger role is no reflection on Spicer, and that the White House needs more than one person to go on camera.

