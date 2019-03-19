Sarita Checkpoint To Be Renamed In Recognition Of Slain Border Patrol Agent

A dedication ceremony will take place Wednesday to rename the Border Patrol’s Sarita checkpoint in honor of slain Border Patrol Agent Javier Vega.

Vega, a La Feria native, was off-duty and fishing with his family near Santa Monica when he was shot and killed by two robbers in August of 2014. Vega, who was stationed in Kingsville, worked primarily at the Sarita checkpoint in Kenedy County.

The ceremony will be attended by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost, as well as Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, Brownsville Congressman Filemon Vela, along with dozens of other dignitaries. The commemoration ceremony starts at 3 p.m. Wednesday.