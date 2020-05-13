Saturday Classes? Schools Mull Ways To Make Up Lost Time

FILE - In this March 19, 2020 file photo, Rachel Keenan takes a live class online at her home in San Francisco. When students return to school after a lengthy pandemic-induced absence, the consensus is they will have lost significant academic ground. Still unresolved for governments and educators are the questions of how — or even whether — teachers should try to make up for lost learning. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Students returning from their unprecedented break from school could find themselves making up lost time in summer classes, or in the evening or on Saturdays. The new year could start as early as July in California. Maryland could see school year-round. For some, lessons in the new school year may simply begin where they left off. Administrators say everything is on the table as they begin to think beyond the immediate needs of teaching through the pandemic to measuring and making up for lost learning once the worst has passed.