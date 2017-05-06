Home WORLD Saudi Airline Suspending Flights To Qatar
Saudi Airline Suspending Flights To Qatar
Saudi Airline Suspending Flights To Qatar

Saudi Airline Suspending Flights To Qatar

(AP) – Saudi Arabian Airlines says it is suspending flights to Qatar, joining other airlines stopping service amid a growing diplomatic rift.
The airline, also known as Saudia, posted on Twitter on Monday afternoon that it would be halting flights, without elaborating.
It is joining Emirates, Etihad and FlyDubai in halting flights to the Qatari capital of Doha.
The airlines’ decision comes as Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE all cut diplomatic ties Monday to Qatar over its support of Islamist groups and its relations with Iran.

