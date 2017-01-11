Saudi Arabia Condemns NYC Truck Attack

(AP) – Saudi Arabia says it strongly condemns the deadly truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and seriously injured 11.

The kingdom on Wednesday offered its condolences to the families of the victims and reiterated its “rejection and condemnation of such terrorist acts.”

Other Gulf allies have also issued similar statements.

Kuwait’s ruling emir sent a cable to President Donald Trump expressing his condolences.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, meanwhile, issued statements supporting efforts and measures taken by the U.S. to combat terrorism and enhance security.

Earlier, Qatar said it, too, offers its “full solidarity with the U.S. government and its support for all measures taken to maintain security.”