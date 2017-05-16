Saudi Arabia Confirms Its Computers Hit By Virus

(AP) – Saudi Arabia says the WannaCry “ransomware” attack affected some government computers as well as those of Saudi Telecom Co., which provides landline, mobile and internet services for millions in the country.

The kingdom’s electronic security agency says about 18 percent of Saudi Telecom’s computers were affected by the cyberattack. It says private computers also were affected.

U.S. antivirus company McAfee says cyberattacks continue to hit Saudi Arabia.

Data-wiping malicious software wrecked thousands of computers at Saudi Arabia’s state-run oil company Aramco in 2012 in one of the most destructive attacks in the private sector.