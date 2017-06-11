Home WORLD Saudi Coalition Warns Iran Over Missile Launch
Saudi Coalition Warns Iran Over Missile Launch
WORLD
0

Saudi Coalition Warns Iran Over Missile Launch

0
0
6C9485CC-FDC5-4741-B6FB-62EA4515BF6B_cx0_cy5_cw0_w1023_r1_s
now viewing

Saudi Coalition Warns Iran Over Missile Launch

161206110813-samsung-apple-supreme-court-780×439
now playing

Supreme Court Rejects Samsung Appeal In Apple Patents Case

UBER
now playing

Uber Tackles Sex Assault Problem By Pledging $5m To Training

84c1652dded54bb08085bdc18fcf44ad-780×624
now playing

House GOP Weighs Repeal Of Health Mandate In Tax Bill

f8a756a65cc24822aad53f304c857bf1
now playing

German Minister Says Climate Deal Irreversible

920×920 (17)
now playing

Trump Stands With Japan, Denounces North Korean Aggression

920×920 (16)
now playing

Texas Church Attack Leaves 26 Dead, Small Community Reeling

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOOTING-1
now playing

Ages Of Texas Victims Ranged From 5 To 72

election-vote
now playing

Election Day Tuesday For City Races, State Ballot Measures

SUTHERALAND SPRINGS CHURCH SHOTING
now playing

Texas Church Attacker Identified As Devin Kelley

MEXICO QUAKE MEMORIAL
now playing

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

(AP) – Saudi Arabia is blaming Iran for Yemen Shiite rebels launching a ballistic missile at its capital, Riyadh, warning it could be “considered as an act of war.”
That’s according to a statement early Monday from the Saudi-led coalition now battling Shiite Houthi rebels and their allies in Yemen on behalf of its internationally recognized government.
The statement said: “Iran’s role and its direct command of its Houthi proxy in this matter constitutes a clear act of aggression that targets neighboring countries, and threatens peace and security in the region and globally. Therefore, the coalition’s command considers this a blatant act of military aggression by the Iranian regime, and could rise to be considered as an act of war against the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
The statement adds: “The coalition command also affirms that the Kingdom reserves its right to respond to Iran in the appropriate time and manner.”
Iran has backed the Houthi rebels, but denies arming them. There was no immediate response from

Related posts:

  1. Saudi Crown Prince Shocks Kingdom With Arrests
Related Posts
f8a756a65cc24822aad53f304c857bf1

German Minister Says Climate Deal Irreversible

Zack Cantu 0
920×920 (17)

Trump Stands With Japan, Denounces North Korean Aggression

Zack Cantu 0
MEXICO QUAKE MEMORIAL

Mexico City Plans Quake Memorial At Collapsed Building Site

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video