Saudi Friend Of Khashoggi Sues Israeli Surveillance Company

(AP) – A Saudi dissident is suing an Israeli surveillance company, claiming its sophisticated spyware helped lead to the killing of his friend, Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.  The dissident, Omar Abdulaziz, says his phone was targeted by hacking software made by Israel’s NSO Group, exposing his communications with Khashoggi to Saudi authorities.  Abdulaziz, who lives in Canada, is a sharp critic of the Saudi monarchy on social media.

The Associated Press obtained court documents on Monday in which Abdulaziz says he worked with Khashoggi on a project to rein in Saudi trolls. The lawsuit says the project angered Saudi rulers and, in Abdulaziz’s opinion, “cost Khashoggi his life.”  The lawsuit was filed in a Tel Aviv court Sunday. It follows other suits filed by Mexican and Qatari citizens over the company’s software.

