Home WORLD Saudi King’s Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist
Saudi King’s Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist
WORLD
0

Saudi King’s Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist

0
0
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman
now viewing

Saudi King’s Speech Makes No Mention Of Slain Journalist

FSArrested_1523150775843_jpg_39339251_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Will Illegal Hazardous Waste Dump Finally Be Cleaned Up?

CHRIS WATTS MONSTER MURDERER KILLED HIS WIFE AND KIDS
now playing

Watts Sentenced Today In Murder Of Wife And Kids

cnn
now playing

CNN: White House Fully Restores Acosta's Media Credential

DONALD TRUMP AND IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Legal Groups Argue In Court Against Trump Asylum Ban

INDICTMENT GENERIC
now playing

Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Indicted For Attempted Capital Murder

DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested On Capital Murder Charges After Son's Death

MATHEW WHITTAKER
now playing

Democratic Senators Sue Over Whitaker's Appointment As AG

JOHN KELLY AND DONALD TRUMP
now playing

Will Kelly Stay Or Won't He? Trump Praises, Criticizes Aide

TIJUANA PROTEST OF IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

Carlos Ghosn
now playing

Renault Board To Meet After Ghosn Arrest

(AP) – Saudi Arabia’s King Salman has given his first major speech since the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents, expressing support for his son, the crown prince, and making no mention of the accusations that the prince ordered the killing.

Monday’s speech highlighted the kingdom’s priorities for the coming year, focusing on issues such as the war in Yemen, security for Palestinians, stability in the oil market, countering rival Iran and job creation for Saudis. It did not mention Khashoggi.

The king made no reference to the firestorm around Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, saying only that he has directed him to put additional focus on developing the capabilities of Saudi youth.  The CIA has concluded Prince Mohammed ordered Khashoggi’s Oct. 2 killing, which Saudi Arabia vehemently denies.

Related posts:

  1. Yemeni Rebels Say They Will Halt Rocket Fire At Saudi Arabia
Related Posts
TIJUANA PROTEST OF IMMIGRANTS

Tijuana Residents Protest Migrant Caravan Camped In City

jsalinas 0
Carlos Ghosn

Renault Board To Meet After Ghosn Arrest

jsalinas 0
_103067088_048712282

Pakistan PM Fires Back After Criticism From Trump

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video