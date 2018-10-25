Home WORLD Saudi Prince’s Message May Not Be Enough To Repair Damage
(AP) – A defiant message delivered by Saudi Arabia’s crown prince to investors gathered in Riyadh may not be enough to repair the damage inflicted to his global standing as he faces continued international pressure over the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Participants of the high-profile investment forum Thursday were taking stock of the outcome of his first public remarks on the killing, in which the crown prince appeared unwavering and fiery, calling it a “heinous” and “painful” act before warning anyone against trying to “manipulate” the crisis.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist who was critical of the crown prince, was killed Oct. 2 when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul by Saudi agents, including reportedly a member of the crown prince’s entourage on trips abroad.

