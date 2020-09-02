SBA Declares Economic Disaster In Rio Grande Valley Due To Hurricane Hanna

The Rio Grande Valley has been declared a disaster area by the U.S. Small Business Administration stemming from the damage done by Hurricane Hanna. The economic injury disaster was declared in response to a request from Governor Greg Abbott late last week.

The action makes federal low-interest loans available to business and home owners to help repair or rebuild their properties damaged or destroyed by the late July hurricane. The financial aid can also be accessed by renters and nonprofit organizations. The disaster declaration covers Hidalgo, Cameron, Willacy, Kenedy, Brooks, and Starr counties.

Hurricane victims can get help with the disaster loan application process, and get any questions answered through two online assistance centers. The SBA has set up a virtual Business Recovery Center for business owners, and a virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center for homeowners and renters. Each can be reached by going to sba.gov.