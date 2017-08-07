Home TEXAS SC Officials: Illegal Cellphone, Drone Aided Inmate’s Escape
TEXAS
(AP) – Details surrounding a South Carolina inmate’s sophisticated breakout plan have been emerging since he was recaptured after more than two days on the run.

Authorities say convicted kidnapper Jimmy Causey escaped on Tuesday, leaving a homemade dummy stuffed under the covers in his place. That helped him get a head start. Investigators say he cut through prison fences using cutters that they believe were flown into the prison by a drone.

He was recaptured at a Texas motel by Texas Rangers early Friday.

Authorities are in the process of extraditing Causey to South Carolina, where he’ll be sent to one the prison system’s most secure facilities. Officials are still probing exactly what happened leading up to and following the escape.

