SC Orders Flags To Half-Staff After Shooting

(AP) – South Carolina’s governor has ordered flags lowered to half-staff after the shooting of seven law-enforcement officers, including one who died.  Gov. Henry McMaster announced on Twitter Thursday that the lowering shows “respect for the law enforcement officers who were senselessly shot” the previous day in Florence.  He asked South Carolinians to reflect on the officers’ sacrifice.

A candlelight vigil Thursday night is being arranged to honor the victims.  WPDE-TV reports it will take place at 7:30 p.m. at the old Florence County Courthouse. Participants are asked to bring their own candles.

