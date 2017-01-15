Home NATIONAL SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents
SC Teen Abducted As A Florida Newborn Meets Birth Parents
(AP) — An 18-year-old South Carolina woman abducted from a Florida hospital hours after her birth has met her biological family for the first time.  Multiple media organizations report that Kamiyah Mobley met her birth parents on Saturday at the police department in Walterboro, the city 50 miles west of Charleston where she was raised under a false name.

Craig Aiken said after the 45-minute meeting he is still in shock about suddenly being reunited with his long-lost daughter, but their first meeting couldn’t have gone better.  Mobley was only eight hours old when she was taken from a Jacksonville, Florida, hospital by a woman posing as a nurse. Police this week charged 51-year-old Gloria Williams of Walterboro with kidnapping and will be extradited to Florida to face charges.

