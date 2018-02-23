Scalise ‘irate’ Deputy Didn’t Confront Shooter

(AP) – U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded by a gunman last year at a congressional baseball practice, says he is “irate” that a sheriff’s deputy did not try to stop the shooter at a Florida high school last week.

The Louisiana Republican says he was “blessed” that two U.S. Capitol police officers engaged the shooter at the baseball practice, saving Scalise and other members of Congress.

Scalise told Fox Business Network that in Florida, “you had an armed deputy hiding out instead of stopping the shooter. The FBI had this kid’s name months ago … and let him slip through the cracks. It makes you irate.”

Scalise said there’s “no magic bill” that will prevent the next incident when laws “already on the books weren’t being enforced.”