Home NATIONAL Scalise ‘irate’ Deputy Didn’t Confront Shooter
Scalise ‘irate’ Deputy Didn’t Confront Shooter
NATIONAL
0

Scalise ‘irate’ Deputy Didn’t Confront Shooter

0
0
U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise
now viewing

Scalise ‘irate’ Deputy Didn’t Confront Shooter

NRA
now playing

US Companies Split With NRA

CAR STRIKES WHITE HOUSE BARRIER
now playing

White House Locked Down After Vehicle Strikes Barrier

CARLOS URISTI
now playing

What's Next For Uresti After Conviction

southwest airlines
now playing

Emotional Support Dog Bites Girl On Southwest Flight

student protests
now playing

School Districts Will Discipline Students Who Walk Out For Gun Protests

SCHOOL DISTRICT TEACHERS ARMED WITH WEAPONS
now playing

Dozens Of Texas School Districts Allow Teachers To Be Armed

HOUSE EXPLODES KILLS TEENAGE GIRL DALLAS FORT WORTH AREA
now playing

Girl Killed After North Texas House Explodes

IMMIGRATION RAID
now playing

Feds Snag Dozens In Immigration Sting

GAVEL LAW JUDGE JURY ATTORNY LAWYER
now playing

TX Governor Commutes Death Sentence

Gov. Eric Greitens
now playing

Missouri GOP: Indictment Is 'political hit job'

(AP) – U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was critically wounded by a gunman last year at a congressional baseball practice, says he is “irate” that a sheriff’s deputy did not try to stop the shooter at a Florida high school last week.

The Louisiana Republican says he was “blessed” that two U.S. Capitol police officers engaged the shooter at the baseball practice, saving Scalise and other members of Congress.

Scalise told Fox Business Network that in Florida, “you had an armed deputy hiding out instead of stopping the shooter. The FBI had this kid’s name months ago … and let him slip through the cracks. It makes you irate.”

Scalise said there’s “no magic bill” that will prevent the next incident when laws “already on the books weren’t being enforced.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Criticizes Active-Shooter Drills In School
  2. Florida School Shooting: ‘Abject Breakdown At All Levels’
  3. Dozens Of Texas School Districts Allow Teachers To Be Armed
  4. Iran Protests Have Violent Night; At Least 12 Dead Overall
Related Posts
NRA

US Companies Split With NRA

jsalinas 0
CAR STRIKES WHITE HOUSE BARRIER

White House Locked Down After Vehicle Strikes Barrier

jsalinas 0
Gov. Eric Greitens

Missouri GOP: Indictment Is ‘political hit job’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video