Schiff Calls Sondland Testimony ‘seminal moment’

File: Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

(AP) – Ambassador Gordon Sondland has finished with almost six hours of testimony in a hearing that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is calling “a seminal moment in our investigation.”

Sondland, President Donald Trump’s European Union ambassador, told lawmakers that he worked with Rudy Giuliani on Ukraine policy at Trump’s direction and that “everyone was in the loop” as Giuliani and Trump pressured Ukraine for investigations.

Schiff said Sondand’s testimony was “deeply significant and troubling.”  Republicans pushed back. California Rep. Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House intelligence panel, said there was “zero evidence” from Sondland’s testimony.

