Scholar Says Evidence Not There For Impeachment

(AP) – A law professor and witness for the Republicans is explaining to lawmakers why he thinks impeaching President Donald Trump would be wrong.

Jonathan Turley teaches at George Washington University and is one of four professors testifying Wednesday in the House impeachment inquiry. Turley tells members of the House Judiciary Committee that he thinks the impeachment proceedings are being rushed for no reason.

Turley also says the evidence against Trump isn’t strong enough to meet the threshold of an impeachable offense. The other three professors who testified Wednesday disagreed, saying the evidence was there for impeachment.áá