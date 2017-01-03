Home TEXAS School District Apologizes After Comment About Hijabs
(AP) – A Houston-area school district is apologizing after an administrator told Muslim students they need to obtain permission from an imam to wear hijabs in school.  The Fort Bend school district said in a statement this week that students at Bush High School in Richmond were given “misinformation” about needing documentation in order to wear a headscarf in school.  At least one student had taken to Twitter on Friday to say an assistant principal had said a letter or email was needed from an imam explaining that a Muslim girl was following tradition in wearing a hijab.

Students say the order was the result of an effort to prevent students from covering their heads.  The Dallas Morning News reports the district said in its statement that documentation is not needed to wear a headscarf for religious purposes.

