School District: No More Part In US Navy Funeral Processions

(AP) – A California school district will no longer take part in funeral processions for sailors and Navy SEALS killed overseas that have drawn thousands of students.

The San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2mkBEDR ) says the Coronado Unified School District and the Navy agreed on the move out of concern for children with parents serving overseas.

Officials say some young participants have been traumatized by thoughts of their parents dying.

The city near San Diego is home to a sprawling naval base. Processions wind from there to national cemeteries.

At a November procession, some 2,000 students lined a street.

Coronado officials say they’re also pulling out of the processions, which have morphed from informal affairs to mass media events that draw thousands of outsiders, strain police resources and increase the risk of terrorism.

