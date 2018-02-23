School Districts Will Discipline Students Who Walk Out For Gun Protests

(San Antonio, TX) — School districts in San Antonio are planning their responses to upcoming student protests of last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

In a letter to parents on Thursday, North East ISD said any students who walk out of class will be hit with an unexcused absence. They will receive no credit for work during a walkout, and requests from parents or guardians for excused absences will be denied.

The San Antonio ISD says it will handle walkout protests during school hours in the same way.