Home TEXAS School Ends ‘birthday spankings’ After Complaints
School Ends ‘birthday spankings’ After Complaints
TEXAS
0

School Ends ‘birthday spankings’ After Complaints

0
0
NO MORE BIRTHDAY SPANKINGS ALVORD SCHOOL TX
now viewing

School Ends ‘birthday spankings’ After Complaints

CHILD PORN BANNER FOR WEB
now playing

Bond Granted To San Benito School Teacher Caught With Child Porn

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders
now playing

White House: Fully Committed To Preventing Iran From Getting Nukes

BRITAIN AND IMMIGRATION
now playing

UK Makes It Harder For Officials To Get Patient Data

WACO BIKER SHOOTING
now playing

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

GINA HASPEL CIA
now playing

Haspel Says She Doesn't Believe In Torture

DONALD TRUMP AND IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Trump Defends Iran Nuclear Deal Withdrawal

FLYING UBERS
now playing

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

ACLU
now playing

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

Roderick Goodson convicted sex offender volunterring as girls coach
now playing

Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team

drugtrafficking
now playing

Border Agents Make Huge Cocaine Bust Near Laredo

(AP) – An elementary school principal in North Texas is discontinuing her tradition of “birthday spankings” to students after parents complained.

KTVT-TV reports that Alvord Independent School District Superintendent Randy Brown released a Tuesday statement announcing an end to the spankings at Alvord Elementary School. Brown says the district received two complaints about Principal Bridget Williams’ tradition.

Brown expressed support for the practice. He says Williams decided “on her own account” to discontinue the celebratory spankings after eight years. Brown says Williams will still give students a hug or a high five on their birthdays.

Some parents call the tradition inappropriate, but more than a dozen say it’s playful and fun.   Resident Lana Simmons says her children love it. She says it’s something they look forward to.

Related posts:

  1. Sex Offender Caught Volunteering For Girls Basketball Team
  2. Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting
  3. Raul Moreno Runs for MISD School Board Place 3
  4. Homer Martinez Runs for MISD School Board Place 6
Related Posts
WACO BIKER SHOOTING

Murder Charges Filed In 2015 Biker Shooting

jsalinas 0
FLYING UBERS

Uber Says Flying Taxis Just A Few Years Away

jsalinas 0
ACLU

ACLU Vows To Fight Anti-Illegal Immigrant Policy

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video