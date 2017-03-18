School Refutes Texas Official’s Muslim prayer room concerns

(AP) – A Texas school district says Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is raising unfounded concerns about religious freedom over a spare classroom where Muslim students pray.

Muslim students at Liberty High School in Frisco have been allowed since 2009 to pray in a classroom that’s vacant for part of the afternoon. School officials say the initiative never has attracted controversy.

But Paxton’s office sent a letter to the district Friday questioning whether students of other faiths are excluded from using the room to pray, and asking that the school “ensure” it is open to everyone. Paxton’s letter cited a positive profile of the prayer room that ran on the high school’s student-run news website.

School district spokesman Chris Moore says the room is available to “students of all walks of life.”