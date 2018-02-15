Home NATIONAL School Shooting Suspect To Be Held Without Bond
School Shooting Suspect To Be Held Without Bond
School Shooting Suspect To Be Held Without Bond

School Shooting Suspect To Be Held Without Bond

(AP) – A Florida judge has ordered that the suspect in a deadly shooting rampage at a high school will be held without bond on 17 counts of murder.

Nineteen-year-old Nikolas Cruz was wearing an orange jumpsuit with his hands cuffed at his waist during the Thursday afternoon hearing. His attorney did not contest the order and had her arm around Cruz during the brief court appearance.

Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday afternoon at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, killing 17 people.

