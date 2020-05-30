Schools Nationwide Brace For Cuts From New Financial Crisis

First grade teachers, Ellie Morgan, 25, left, Hannah Sprayberry, 28, right, pose for a portrait, and say they are taking around 5 per-cent pay cut on Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Fort Oglethorpe, Ga. With sharp declines in state spending projected because of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, America's more than 13,000 local school systems are wrestling with the likelihood of big budget cuts. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

(AP) — More than 13,000 public school districts face the possibility of sharp budget cuts as state tax revenues decline because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The budget trouble is spoiling dreams of expanded funding and teacher pay raises across the country. Teacher unions are pushing for more federal aid, and without it researchers warn of big teacher layoffs and worse learning outcomes. In one Georgia district, the school board’s 1,700 employees will be furloughed for 10 unpaid days, with the school year contracting by five days. One researcher estimates schools nationwide could be on track to lose 319,000 teachers.