Schumer Asks Army How It’s Protecting Vindman

(AP) – Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer is asking the secretary of the Army for a briefing on what actions he is taking to protect Alexander Vindman, a lieutenant colonel detailed to the White House who testified in Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

Schumer wrote Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Army Chief of Staff James McConville after Democrats in the closed-door deposition with Vindman said they pushed back on Republican attempts to reveal the identity of a whistleblower who filed a complaint about President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Vindman testified that he was concerned about those requests but said he didn’t know the identity of the original whistleblower. Schumer asked the Army officials to “issue public statements indicating your support for him.”