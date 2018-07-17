Schumer Blasts Trump For Backpedalling On Russia

(AP) – Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says President Donald Trump is trying to “squirm” away from his comments about Russian interference in the 2016 election because he didn’t have the courage to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Helsinki summit. Schumer told reporters Tuesday that Trump’s clarification is “24 hours too late and in the wrong place.”

The New York Democrat’s comments came moments after Trump backtracked from remarks made at the summit in which he sided with Putin’s denials, rather than the findings of U.S. intelligence officials, about Russian interference.

Schumer said if the president can’t directly tell Putin he’s wrong and “our intelligence agencies are right, it’s ineffective.” He said it’s another sign of weakness that allows Putin “to take advantage” of Trump.