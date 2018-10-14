Home NATIONAL Schumer: Feds Haven’t Done Enough To Investigate Limo Safety
(AP) – U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer says there are glaring gaps in safety data about limousines because federal officials haven’t done enough to investigate limo wrecks.

The Senate’s top Democrat says Saturday that the National Transportation Safety Board hasn’t thoroughly investigated a single limousine crash since 2015.  His criticism comes about a week after a limousine crash in upstate New York that killed 20 people.  The NTSB agreed to investigate limo wrecks on a case-by-case basis after a 2015 crash that killed four women on New York’s Long Island.  Crash data compiled by The Associated Press shows there were seven limousine crashes in 2015 and two in 2016.

Schumer wants the NTSB to issue immediate safety recommendations on stretch limousines.  NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss declined to comment on Saturday.

